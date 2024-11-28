The BACS consortium has announced the opening of Riyadh Metro’s first phase comprising the 64km Blue Line and Red Line.
The Blue Line begins service on 1 December, followed by the Red Line on 15 December.
The BACS consortium includes Bechtel, Almabani General Contractors, Consolidated Contractors Company, and Siemens Mobility.
The capital city project is Saudi Arabia’s first underground railway, the 85-station and six-line project is expected to meet the growing transportation needs of Riyadh. It will initially serve 1.2 million passengers a day, with a maximum capacity of 3.6 million.
The project aims to boost public transport usage in Riyadh from 2% to 18% by 2030.
The Blue Line, stretching north to south, includes the King Abdullah Financial District Station, while the Red Line, running east to west, adds another 40 stations to the network. Some stations are powered by renewable energy.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Bechtel’s Infrastructure business president Darren Mort said: “The Riyadh Metro will transform travel in Saudi Arabia by offering a more sustainable and efficient mode of transportation for millions of people.”
Siemens Mobility supplied 67 Inspiro trains for the two lines along with Communications-based Train Control System (CBTC). Delivery of driverless metro trains for the project commenced in 2018.
The 41 four-car and 26 two-car driverless trains are designed specifically for the region’s climatic conditions. An enhanced and more robust air conditioning system guarantees a comfortable environment for passengers.
Furthermore, advanced filters and sealing mechanisms help minimise sand intrusion into critical components like air conditioning, traction systems, brakes, and bogies.
Siemens Mobility also received a service contract for maintenance and infrastructure management of the project.
Siemens Mobility CEO Michael Peter said: “The Blue and Red lines include fully automated operations, enabling shorter headways between trains to significantly increase passenger capacity.
“They offer digital and sustainable travel options for Riyadh’s citizens and represent a flagship project for Siemens Mobility’s Turnkey business.”