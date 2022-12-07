CWE has signed a three-year contract with Axtone to become its refurbishment partner in the UK.

CWE, an independent supply, maintenance, and logistics partner for the rail industry, has been selected as a refurbishment partner for Axtone in the UK.

Axtone is engaged in the manufacturing of energy absorption technologies for the rail sector.

Under the three-year contract, CWE will offer overhaul and refurbishment services for Axtone.

The deal will also facilitate the supply of new Axtone buffers to the rail sector in the country.

CWE will conduct the work at Axtone’s Centre of Excellence for Rail located in the Crowle plant.

Crowle plant is used for the delivery of rolling stock refurbishment services to customers in the UK. It also produces an advanced buffer cell, which can work with both hydraulic and mechanical buffers.

CWE managing director Nick Andrew said: “The contract with Axtone really is a game-changer for CWE, and sees us become the only independent company to provide overhaul and refurbishment services for the two biggest buffer manufacturers and suppliers to the UK rail industry.

“It also marks the next step in our ambitious growth plans, which have seen us recently expand our Centre of Excellence for Rail with a new facility in Scunthorpe.

“This investment means our customers will continue to benefit from faster, leaner, and more efficient processes that both meet stringent quality and safety standards and keep their rolling stock on the tracks.”

CWE offers various services such as overhaul, refurbishment, machining, and fabrication.

It also offers complete lifecycle management of rolling stock from technical design and reverse engineering of key parts to lower downtime and facilitate rail decarbonisation.