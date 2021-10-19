Aurecon-WSP JV secures design contract from MTR

Supplementary works in connection with the HSK Station project is scheduled to commence shortly. Credit: Chromatograph on Unsplash.

The MTR Corporation in Hong Kong has selected the Aurecon-WSP Joint Venture (JV) to plan and design the Hung Shui Kiu (HSK) Station of Tuen Ma Line (TML).

As agreed, the design consultancy encompasses development of an engineering design, preparation of the construction programme, gazette plans, along with project cost estimate.

Under the project, Aurecon-WSP JV will work along with MTR’s Capital Works team, as well as cooperate with government departments and other stakeholders.

HSK Station is expected to meet the future transport needs of the Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen New Development Area (HSK/HT NDA) and minimise travelling time.

Supplementary works in connection with the HSK Station project, such as ground investigation and survey of current utilities, is scheduled to commence shortly.



MTR capital works director Mr Roger Bayliss said: “The award of this contract marks a major milestone for the HSK Station project. The new station on the Tuen Ma Line will be situated at the future town centre of the HSK/HT NDA and will provide residents with railway connection to other areas in Hong Kong.

“The HSK Station project will serve the future transport needs of the HSK/HT NDA and also release the development potential in the vicinity. We will maintain ongoing dialogue with the community during the design and construction of the project.”

In May this year, MTR was invited by the Hong Kong Government to initiate the detailed planning and design of the HSK Station project.

Under this project, a new HSK Station, situated on the Tuen Ma Line between the current Tin Shui Wai and Siu Hong stations, will be established.

Core construction works are anticipated to start in 2024, with completion scheduled for 2030.

In June this year, MTR, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and Kowloon-Canton Railway Corporation signed four principal agreements for the operation of the TML.

