AtkinsRealis, an engineering services company, has been selected by the UK’s Network Rail to oversee its Property Digital Programme.
The company will handle the digital infrastructure that supports the management of one of the UK’s “largest” property portfolios.
Over the next three years, AtkinsRealis will act as a system integrator, overseeing the digital systems that support the operations of Network Rail’s property division.
The digital programme will encompass a range of responsibilities, including the management of a Property Digital Hub.
This hub is designed to provide end-to-end management of Network Rail’s property portfolio, which includes 600,000ft2 of prime retail space, 19 major stations, 39,000 properties, 78,000 rental spaces, and 9,000 tenants.
Network Rail Property commercial director Hamish Kiernan said: “We’re committed to delivering positive experiences not only for our passengers and customers, but also for our partners.
“Working with AtkinsRealis, we will be able to drive efficiencies and increase revenue which is reinvested back into the railway.”
AtkinsRealis will be responsible for introducing “innovative” technologies including the upgrade of retail customer footfall and heatmapping systems, which are crucial for analysing the usage patterns of the 700 million annual visitors to Network Rail’s destination stations.
The programme also involves the procurement and management of critical IT systems that will support Network Rail’s property operations.
AtkinsRealis transportation managing director Colette Carroll said: “Network Rail is always seeking ways to maximise the value of its property portfolio to deliver positive experiences to both retailers and passengers, and robust digital systems and informative data are essential to this goal.
“Our appointment builds on our longstanding relationship with Network Rail and recognises our unique ability to integrate engineering, asset management, and digital delivery in passenger environments with safety considerations.”
In April 2024, Alstom and AtkinsRealis teamed up with Polytechnique Montreal to create a training course focused on sustainable technologies for engineers in the rail and public transit industries.