An Atkins joint venture (JV) received a contract from Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) to deliver multi-disciplinary services for the 20km Kildare Line expansion on the Dublin Area Rapid Transit (DART) network.

The other JV partners are TYPSA and TUC Rail and the JV is supported by RPS.

The upgrade is part of the DART Expansion Programme, which aims to boost train frequency and customer capacity for Dublin and the surrounding area.

Atkins and its partners will develop the project from concept by offering multi-disciplinary consultancy services such as project management and preliminary design of the upgrade.

The expansion includes the line widening to four tracks from Park West Station to Heuston, along with related structural works to bridges.



The electrification and resignalling of the rail line on the Hazelhatch-Heuston section and via the Phoenix Park Tunnel to Glasnevin junction will also be carried out.

The upgrade will also include the realignment works to facilitate the separation of DART and Intercity services.

Atkins Ireland Highways and Transportation director said: “The Kildare Line is a key commuter service from Kildare to Dublin and an important part of the DART expansion programme.

“We’re excited to work closely with our JV partners and Irish Rail, drawing on our local and global expertise and the latest digital innovations to provide significant capacity enhancements for passengers.”

Irish Rail CEO Jim Meade added: “The DART Expansion project will ensure the communities we serve – both on the Kildare line and nationally – will gain from better rail services and a more sustainable future.”

