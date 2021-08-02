ARTC awards two contracts for Sydney rail freight projects

Both the projects are expected to offer job opportunities for over 620 people. Credit: Australian Rail Track Corporation.

The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) has awarded two major contracts for the $294.27m (A$400m) Port Botany Rail Line Duplication and Cabramatta Loop projects.

Construction firm John Holland won the contract to design and construct the Botany Rail Duplication, while Fulton Hogan will serve as the contractor for the Cabramatta Loop.

The contracts were awarded after a comprehensive tender and evaluation procedure was conducted throughout last year and the first half of this year.

Major construction works on both projects are slated to begin in the first quarter of next year following site mobilisation in the second half of this year.

Both projects are being delivered by ARTC on behalf of the Australian Government.



As part of the Botany Rail Duplication project, a new 2.9km-long line will be added within the current rail corridor, along with track realignment and overhaul.

The project will also include new crossovers for trains to move between tracks and new rail bridges at Mill Stream, O’Riordan Street, Southern Cross Drive, and Robey Street.

Under the Cabramatta Loop project, a new 1.65km section of track will be constructed in addition to restoring nearly 550m of existing line.

The project will also involve the construction of two new bridge structures adjoining the current rail bridges over Cabramatta Creek and Sussex Street.

ARTC CEO Mark Campbell said: “The project will help meet future demand at Port Botany, where the freight task is predicted to increase by 77% by 2036.

“The Botany Rail Duplication will duplicate the remaining 2.9km section of single line track between Mascot and Botany, while the 1.65km Cabramatta Loop will allow freight trains up to 1,300m in length travelling in either direction on the Southern Sydney Freight Line to pass each other.”

The projects are expected to create over 620 job opportunities.

Campbell added that the supplementary freight services on the Port Botany Rail Line will take up to 54 trucks off Sydney’s roads.

In March, ARTC and John Holland completed works on the $172.88m (A$235m) North East Rail Line upgrade project.

