The new contract comes into effect in May 2024 and will see ARL building on its track record of maintaining some of the highest levels of performance in the country. Credit: TfL.

Arriva Rail London (ARL), a subsidiary of Arriva Group, has signed a two-year contract extension as the delivery partner for the London Overground under the Transport for London (TfL).

The extension comes into place in May 2024, and includes a TfL break option in May 2025 and maintains the employment of ARL’s 1,500-person workforce.

ARL has operated the London Overground network since November 2016, providing daily services for the 430,000 passengers who board ARL trains.

Arriva UK Trains managing director David Brown emphasised Arriva’s presence across London and their intentions to strengthen their collaboration with TfL further: “We are incredibly proud of our performance record and of our relationship as a critical delivery partner to TfL.

“We play a significant role in London life, connecting communities and being part of one of the most mature, sophisticated and inter-connected transport networks in the world.

“With this contract extension, we can continue to work in close partnership and deliver innovative and cost-efficient solutions to keep the capital city moving.”

Arriva stated the decision builds on ARL’s track record of enhancing the London Overground commuter experience by collaborating with TfL to offer more frequent services, new trains and enhanced interchanges.

Arriva Group UK Trains, which comprises Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, Grand Central and Arriva Train London, has substantial operational expertise across a variety of train operating models.

Since receiving the TfL concession in 2016, ARL has collaborated with TfL on a number of significant projects, which include the night overground launches in 2017 and the extension of the Gospel Oak to Barking line with the opening of the Barking Riverside station.

TfL’s GM for London Overground Rory O’Neill highlighted the importance of Arriva’s role in maintaining the overground services and states his enthusiasm for the extension of this relationship: “I am very proud of everything we have achieved at London Overground but that would not be possible without the close collaboration with Arriva Rail London.

“There has been a great deal of change, not only at London Overground but in the rail industry since the pandemic but ARL, supported by TfL, has risen to the challenge as we adapt to changing customer travelling habits. We continue to welcome growing numbers of customers back and with the help of ARL will build on that success.”