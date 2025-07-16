The deal involves the provision of 22 modern electric trains, designed to reach speeds of up to 200km/h. Credit: Arriva Group.

Arriva Group has confirmed a €300m ($349.3m) contract for Škoda to deliver a fleet of electric multiple units for Czechia, bolstering its commitment to sustainable and efficient passenger transport in Europe.

Škoda will supply 22 modern electric trains, designed to reach speeds of up to 200km/h, which will enhance the travel experience for passengers in Czechia.

The investment follows a 15-year, €750m contract awarded by the Czech Ministry of Transport to Arriva last month for the operation of long-distance services and electric rolling stock.

This contract entrusts the company with the operation of long-distance rail services along one of Czechia’s most vital transport corridors, linking Prague, Pilsen, and Western Bohemia.

Scheduled to commence service in December 2028, the EMUs will reduce travel times, offering a viable and eco-friendly alternative to car usage.

Approximately 80% of the supply chain for the new fleet will be local to Czechia, reflecting Arriva’s dedication to fostering strong local partnerships and stimulating regional economic development.

Arriva Group mainland Europe managing director Sian Leydon said: “Our partnership with Škoda is a significant milestone for our rail operations in Czechia and a strong demonstration of our ambition to grow in liberalising European markets.

“By investing in modern trains and partnering with established local suppliers, we’re directly contributing to sustainable economic growth and driving the shift towards greener travel. We’re thrilled our latest fleet investment will provide passengers with faster, reliable and sustainable alternatives to road travel.”

The introduction of these trains builds upon Arriva’s expanding electric rail operations in Czechia.

Following the successful launch of electric trains in the Pilsen region in 2023, the company continues to grow its presence in the Czech rail market, which it entered in 2013.

Now, Arriva employs over 3,500 individuals, operates more than 1,800 buses and 100 trains, and serves millions of passengers annually.

