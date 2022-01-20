Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
January 20, 2022

Argentina to receive 70 passenger electric trains from TMH

TMH is planning to localise 25% of the project.

TMH
These new wide-gauge 8-car electric multiple units will include a total of 560 cars and travel on the 25 kV Buenos Aires suburban network. Credit: TMH.

Argentina has awarded a $864m contract to Russia-based Transmashholding (TMH) for the delivery of 70 passenger electric trains and associated upkeep activities.

The project will receive financial backing from Russia.

These new wide-gauge eight-car electric multiple units will include a total of 560 cars and travel on the 25kV Buenos Aires suburban network.

The delivery will take place over a period of four years, starting 27 months after the contract becomes effective.

TMH intends to localise 25% of the project, such as the manufacturing of gears, final assembly works, trialling, and commissioning of the trains in Argentina.

To accomplish this, TMH will establish an industrial facility and generate up to 1,500 new job opportunities.

Since 2018, the Russian firm has been functioning in Argentina as private industrial investor and technology partner for freight and passenger operators.

In Argentina, TMH has a team of 250 people who maintain, restore, upgrade rolling stock, provide spare units and supply chain management services to clients.

The product concept for Argentina is built on TMH’s wide-gauge1 EMU platform Ivolga that has been created and manufactured by TMH in Tver.

Argentina’s EMU comprise a 25kV stainless steel train that can travel at a top speed of 120 kph.

In its eight-car configuration, it can accommodate up to 2,000 commuters.  

Ivolga has been in operations in Moscow since 2017 and on Moscow Central Diameters since November 2019.

In November last year, TMH delivered 12 revamped and modernised Series 81-717.4/714.4 metro carriages to Bulgaria’s Sofia Metro.

