The JV said that it will hire ten disadvantaged businesses to carry out more than 30% of the project’s work. Credit: Tom from Pixabay

A joint venture (JV) of Arcadis and Mott MacDonald has been named as the construction management support services consultant for the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project in Los Angeles, California, US.

The Arcadis-Mott MacDonald (AMM) JV will provide administration and construction management support to Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro), which is leveraging the Progressive Design Build (PDB) model for the project.

AMM JV’s scope of work under the contract, which will run through September 2029, also includes inspection services and estimating.

Besides, the JV said that it will hire 10 disadvantaged businesses to carry out more than 30% of the work.

These businesses include Latino-, Black-, and women-owned firms.

The first section of the project involves the construction of a 6.7-mile light rail line with 11 stops, a parallel bike route and a maintenance and storage facility equipped with solar panels.

Plans are also on for a further 2.5-mile segment, which will extend the track from Pacoima to the Sylmar/San Fernando Metrolink Station.

Design options are currently being reviewed and will be executed in the second project phase.

Mott MacDonald West Unit general manager Ernie Figueroa said: “The East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project will be the first rail line built in the valley since 2000.

“We are proud to be part of the construction management team that will bring new, sustainable, and reliable mobility to a rapidly growing area of Los Angeles.”

The project is expected to enhance mobility options along Van Nuys Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley significantly and also cut down greenhouse gas emissions in the region.