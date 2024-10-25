Amtrak, in collaboration with the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), the Town of Westport, and the Canadian Pacific Railway, has completed accessibility improvements at Westport Station.
This development is part of a $3m investment, aimed at enhancing the customer experience for passengers on the Adirondack service between New York City and Montreal, as well as connections to other major cities.
The newly upgraded Westport Station now features a 120ft platform equipped with an integrated snowmelt system to ensure safety during winter.
The station also features new accessible parking spaces and a wheelchair lift within a secured enclosure.
Further safety enhancements at the station include the installation of energy-efficient LED light fixtures, providing comprehensive lighting along pathways and the platform area, coupled with new signage.
These improvements are part of Amtrak’s broader commitment to accessibility, funded primarily by the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Since 2011, Amtrak has invested over $900m in upgrades at 125 stations nationwide to improve accessibility for customers with disabilities.
In 2023 alone, 20 stations met the Americans with Disabilities Act standards, with a further 41 stations set to be completed in the next fiscal year, entailing a projected investment of $245m.
Amtrak’s programme is also progressing with 149 station design projects and 61 construction projects, all part of the company’s goal to achieve 100% accessibility by 2029.
Recently, Amtrak began constructing a new $462m train maintenance facility, in Philadelphia’s Penn Coach Yard, which is expected to open in 2027.
The company also broke ground on a $1.3bn project in September for the new Connecticut River Bridge on the Northeast Corridor (NEC).
The bridge is being built by a joint venture from O&G Industries and Tutor Perini to replace the current bridge which was built in 1907.