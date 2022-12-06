The B&P programme will help replace the existing B&P Tunnel with the new Frederick Douglass Tunnel. Credit: Amtrak Media.

US-based passenger railroad company Amtrak has unveiled plans to recruit a delivery partner for the B&P Tunnel Replacement Programme.

The delivery partner will be responsible for the implementation of the project to replace the 150-year-old tunnel.

Significant risk-sharing will be taken by the private partner under the delivery partner model.

Next year in January, Amtrak intends to launch the solicitation for the delivery partner.

The delivery partner will support the construction manager at risk (CMAR) for the first phase of the programme called the Southern Approach.

This approach is already in the request for proposal (RFP) stage of procurement.

The Southern Approach CMAR solicitation consists of the new ADA-compliant West Baltimore MARC Station.

It will also cover all major excavation for the approach to the south portal for the new tunnel and bridge construction, as well as some utility and roadway work.

In collaboration with the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA), the B&P programme is designed for the replacement of the existing B&P Tunnel with the new Frederick Douglass Tunnel.

The existing B&P Tunnel will be used for freight service, while the new Frederick Douglass Tunnel for the new Frederick Douglass Tunnel.

Upon completion, the new tunnel system is expected to enhance travel times for around nine million passengers each year on the Northeast Corridor.

It will be used by Amtrak Acela, Northeast Regional, and long-distance trains, as well as the MARC Penn Line.

Amtrak programme development and project services vice-president Tony Ryan said: “Amtrak received strong industry response to the Delivery Partner RFI, demonstrating a significant appetite for a private partner with ‘skin in the game’ to ensure a successful project delivery.

“Timely advancement of this programme is critical as we work to modernise and transform the Northeast Corridor, reducing delays and adding capacity for the future.”