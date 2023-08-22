An artist’s rendition of the new train’s livery, to be seen on more than ten routes. Credit: Siemens.

Amtrak, the public US rail service provider, has triggered its contract extension clause with German rolling stock manufacturer Siemens and will order ten more Airo trainsets.

The addition brings the total deal to 83 units and the units will be constructed in California, US, by Siemens.

Amtrak made the decision to trigger the contract option after passenger rail demand overtook the organisation’s estimates.

Amtrak president Roger Harris said: “We are thrilled to satisfy the soaring demand for train travel with new state-of-the-art, American-made equipment that ensures the highest standards of comfort, service and amenities.”

He also noted the long-term goal of a modal shift towards rail transport, adding: “As we advance this vision, we’re committed to getting people where they need to go while reducing road and air congestion, creating jobs and supporting the American economy.”

Amtrak will pay for the refreshed rolling stock via a share of its federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding, but the dollar amount paid by the operator was not revealed.

The additional rolling stock will form part of Amtrak’s large-scale modernisation plan, which will expand services and build on capacity.

Delivery will begin in 2024 and operations will begin in 2026.