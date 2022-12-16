Amtrak Airo trains will operate on routes across the country. Credit: Amtrak Media.

US-based passenger railroad company Amtrak has unveiled a new train, known as Amtrak Airo, which will begin operations in 2026.

The new trains will operate on routes across the country, including Northeast Regional, Empire Service, Virginia Services, Keystone Service, Downeaster and Cascades.

The routes also include Maple Leaf, New Haven/Springfield Service, Palmetto, Carolinian, Pennsylvanian, Vermonter, Ethan Allen Express and Adirondack.

With the capacity to operate at speeds of up to 125mph, the new trains will provide near seamless transition between power sources.

The trains will feature modern and spacious interiors, as well as panoramic windows.

The fuel-efficient Amtrak Airo trains are expected to generate 90% less particulate emissions in diesel operations.

Its other features include enhanced lighting, improved technology with digital customer information systems and touchless restroom controls besides dedicated individual outlets, USB ports and onboard Wi-Fi.

Furthermore, Amtrak will focus on key infrastructure projects, service expansion, station upgrades, modernisation efforts and enhanced track capacity along the Northeast Corridor.

Amtrak president Roger Harris said: “As we invest in the future, Amtrak is leading the way with a new era of rail.

“Our new trains will transform the Amtrak experience with significant environmental benefits, a progressive design and world-class amenities.”

Earlier this month, Amtrak announced plans to appoint a delivery partner for the B&P Tunnel Replacement Programme.