Alstom is spearheading the implementation of ERTMS for rolling stock and trackside systems in Sweden. Credit: Alstom SA.

Alstom published a report outlining five measures that could help accelerate the development of Sweden’s railway network, focusing on punctuality, capacity, infrastructure, skills and innovations.

“Bringing the railway up to speed with Sweden – five proposals for a better railway system” links the proposals to ongoing national investment in new and upgraded rail infrastructure.

The report proposes closer collaboration with authorities as one of the measures, emphasising stronger cooperation between the railway industry and public bodies, which could accelerate projects under the forthcoming national plan and reduce costs.

Alstom said industry participation could improve delivery.

Faster deployment of the European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS) is the second measure proposed in the report.

It called for the sector’s expertise to be used to speed up the ERTMS programme to support punctuality, capacity and safety.

Other measures proposed by the report include updating procurement and financing models, expanding skills initiatives and increasing emphasis on research and innovation.

The report recommended changes to procurement and financing to streamline construction and maintenance and to enable public-private partnerships. It suggested broader education and training to meet current and future workforce needs across the railway sector.

Furthermore, the report advocated support for technological development and innovation to strengthen rail’s role in the transport system.

Alstom framed the proposals in response to the growth in rail usage. According to the company, more than one billion train journeys take place in Sweden annually, which is double the number recorded in the 1990s.

The Swedish Transport Administration forecasted a 47% rise in rail travel by 2045.

The report described the railway as central to Sweden’s transport and economic system and to regional development and social cohesion.

Alstom Sverige CEO Maria Signal Martebo said: “Our hope is that this report will inspire decision-makers, industry players, and the public to prioritise work on railway infrastructure as a vital pillar of a climate-friendly, reliable, and future-proof transport system.”

Alstom is the largest supplier in the Swedish train market, with more than 1,000 trains delivered and several maintenance contracts.

The company is also leading the implementation of ERTMS in Sweden on rolling stock and trackside systems.

