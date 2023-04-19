It is expected that the trams will reduce energy consumption by at least 20% because of new motorisation and 100% LED lighting. Credit: Pixabay.

The Eurometropole of Strasbourg and CTS has selected Alstom to supply new trams for the Strasbourg network. The first order consists of 12 Citadis trams, with deliveries taking place in March 2025 and trains entering service at the end of 2025.

The second phase will include ten additional trams, while other trams may be ordered during the eight years of the framework agreement.

“Alstom is very proud to supply the Eurometropole’s new trams and to participate in the development of a greener and more innovative urban transport network. These new energy-efficient trams will also provide greater comfort for passengers,” said Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud, president of Alstom France.

“We would like to thank the Eurometropole of Strasbourg and the CTS for their renewed confidence in our latest generation Citadis tram solutions,”

The trams have a capacity of 286 passengers and have glass-panelled doors to enhance comfort and safety for passengers. The length of the tram is measured at 45 metres, with a width of 2.40m. The trams have eight double doors of 1.30m per side.

The trams meet requirements of persons with reduced mobility. The door opening buttons are at the correct height, there are wider seats and areas reserved for wheelchairs and pushchairs.

Air-conditioning, a passenger information system and a video protection system are also fitted on the trams.

It is expected that the trams will reduce energy consumption by at least 20% because of new motorisation and 100% LED lighting. The trams are also 95% recyclable and 99% reusable.

Reducing maintenance operations by 30% during 30 years of commercial operation, there are less spare part references and improved accessibility of components and sensors.

The nine Alstom sites in France involved in the manufacturing of the Citadis trams are La Rochelle (for design and assembly), Le Creusot (for the bogies), Ornans (for the engines), Villeurbanne (for on-board electronics and cyber security), Aix-en-Provence (for the tachometric units), Sens, Gennevilliers and Saint-Florentin (for brake discs and linings) and Saint-Ouen for design.