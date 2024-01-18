Alstom has committed to deliver 18 Coradia Max trains to DB Regio. Credit: Alstom

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom is set to supply 18 Coradia Max electric multiple-unit trains to DB Regio, a regional transport subsidiary of Germany’s Deutsche Bahn.

The order involves nine three-car and nine five-car trains that will enter service on the regional express line RE1 between Hamburg and Rostock in December 2027.

The trains have a maximum allowed speed of 160 km/h and are fitted with the European Train Control System (ETCS).

According to Alstom, the new trains provide up to 50% additional seating capacity between Büchen and Hamburg during peak hours.

Müslüm Yakisan, President of Alstom Region DACH emphasised how the new trains can benefit the region.

Yakisan said: “The mobility turnaround in the north is picking up speed. With our new double-decker trains, we are helping DB Regio to expand its passenger services in the states of Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in a sustainable and modern way”.

“The Coradia Max scores highly in capacity and comfort, providing the best arguments for more green mobility by rail. Passengers in northern Germany can look forward to reliable, spacious, and barrier-free trains.”

The three-car multiple-unit train with a total capacity of 265 seats will serve the new routes from Rostock and Schwerin to Lübeck in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

In addition, the five-car multiple-unit train will have two extra double-decker centre carriages, for a total of 462 seats.

Carsten Moll, Chairman of DB Regio Northeast added: “Our Hanse-Express between Rostock, Schwerin and Hamburg is one of the region’s most important lifelines for commuters and day-trippers. We are delighted to have won the tender and look forward to the new vehicles”.

The French manufacturer stated that over 500 of the Coradia Max trains have been ordered across Europe.