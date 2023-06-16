The new design of the Alstom Coradia Stream high-capacity trains being built for Renfe. Credit: Alstom

French multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has revealed the design of the Coradia Stream high-capacity trains that it will supply to Renfe, the Spanish national passenger railway company.



The designs were unveiled during a visit by Spanish Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez, and Renfe President Raül Blanco, to Alstom’s facility in Barcelona, Spain.

The new 6-car trains, with 4 low-floor cars and 2 double-deck cars, will have capacity for more than 900 passengers. Alstom says that the 12 doors on each side of the trains will improve station dwell time by speeding up passenger flow and the transport capacity of suburban networks.

In addition, The rolling stock manufacturer says the trains will be “fully accessible” for people with reduced mobility, including space for chairs for passengers with reduced mobility, as well as multifunctional spaces for bicycles, suitcases, baby prams, and more.

Renfe has ordered a total of 201 Coradia Stream trains from Alstom, adding 49 additional trainsets in December 2022 to the original order of 152 models, made in 2021. The combined value of the two orders is around €1.8bn, which includes the supply of spare parts and maintenance for 56 of the trains for 15 years.

The first three units are currently being manufactured, with the validation and certification process planned to begin in 2024.

Once this is completed, series production of the remaining 198 units will begin, with the aim of delivering between 3 and 4 trains to Renfe each month.

The future design of the Coradia Stream high-capacity trains being built for Renfe. Credit: Alstom

Alstom’s facility in Barcelona has a large economic impact on the region, having hired 200 new workers at the Santa Perpètua facility in 2022, with a further 150 planned this year.

Renfe’s Partnership with the Spanish division of Alstom also translates to indirect employment in the Catalonia region, as the manufacturer has more than 325 local suppliers and allocates €200m per year to purchases from Catalan suppliers.



This week, French authorities gave the green light to Renfe’s French subsidiary, with the Spanish operator expected to begin services between Spain and France “imminently”.



Furthermore, the registration with the French commercial register completes the administrative process necessary for the full operation of Renfe in France