Renderings of Coradia Stream high-capacity trains for Renfe. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom has received a €370m contract from Spain’s national passenger railway company Renfe for the delivery of 49 additional Coradia Stream high-capacity trains.

These trains will complement the 152 trains already ordered by the rail operator in March last year.

The total value of the two orders is around €1.8bn.

Scope of the contracts also includes the supply of spare parts and the maintenance of 56 of the trains for 15 years.

Alstom will manufacture all the trains at its manufacturing site in Santa Perpetua, Barcelona.

Part of Alstom’s Coradia platform, the new trains are anticipated to transport around 20% more commuters per hour via the country’s busiest railway hubs, including Madrid and Barcelona.

With a capacity to accommodate 900 passengers, the 100m-long trains feature a mixed-configuration design with both single and double-deck cars.

Its other features include multiple access doors and large distribution halls for entry and exit of passengers, Wi-Fi connectivity and dedicated areas for bicycles and pushchairs.

Alstom Spain and Portugal managing director Leopoldo Maestu said: “This is a historic project for Alstom in Spain, not only because of its scale, but also because it is a project built on a global sustainability concept, beginning at the tendering and design phase.

“The trains are fully accessible, designed with all passengers in mind, sustainably developed according to eco-design criteria, and replete with innovative features both in the design and the manufacturing process.”

Last month, the Government of Ireland gave the nod to Iarnród Éireann (IÉ) to purchase 90 new battery-electric train carriages from Alstom.