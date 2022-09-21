Alstom to deliver more Traxx DC3 locomotives to Polo Mercitalia

The Traxx DC3 is the latest generation of high-power electric locomotives. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has signed an agreement for the supply of an additional 20 new generation Traxx DC3 electric locomotives to Italian railway operator Polo Mercitalia.

Named E.494 in Italy, the delivery of the new units is expected to start in early 2024 and conclude by the end of the same year.

In December 2017, Alstom first received the contract from Mercitalia Rail for the delivery of 40 latest-generation Traxx DC3 locomotives with an option of 20 further units.

The company already delivered 40 units, which entered commercial service more than three years back.

The fleet’s locomotives will be covered under the Full Maintenance programme offered by Alstom Italia Service.

Part of the Traxx 3 platform, the high-power Traxx DC3 electric locomotives will be manufactured at Alstom’s Vado Ligure site.

Currently, the site is involved in the production of the latest generation of Traxx electric locomotives and conducting key overhauls of traction units.

Alstom Ferroviaria CEO and chairman Michele Viale said: “We are extremely proud that Polo Mercitalia, our long-standing customer and the first one to have invested in the Traxx DC3 high-power electric locomotive, has decided to exercise this purchase option for a further 20 units in addition to the 40 already delivered.

“This additional agreement is another proof of the trust that our customers have in our Group and in the Traxx DC3 product, which stands more than 160 units sold, of which around 90 are circulating on the Italian rail network.”

