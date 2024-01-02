MEL signed a contract for up to 30 trams despite recently filing a lawsuit against Alstom over delays within a different order. Credit: Alstom

Alstom has signed a €124m contract for the supply of 24 new trams to Métropole Européenne de Lille (MEL) to replace existing rolling stock on the R and T lines of the French city’s tram network.

The significant Citadis tram contract also includes the option to add another 6 vehicles to the order, which will see the rolling stock delivered from early 2026 before entering service later that year.

Related Company Profiles Alstom SA View all

Ordered for use on the ‘Mongy’ line between Lille, Roubaix and Tourcoing, the 32.5m long trams have a minimum capacity of 196 passengers and will be built across three Alstom sites in France, its home country.

One of Alstom’s most popular rolling stock choices, 3,200 Citadis trams have been sold for use in 70 cities and 20 countries since they were first introduced in 2000.

Though not the only order regarding Citadis trams signed with or delivered by Alstom in 2023, with other contracts including a 12 tram order from the Strasbourg tram network in France and a €667m order in Pennsylvania, US, the contract is particularly notable given its proximity to the court action brought by the MEL against Alstom in November 2023.

MEL’s lawsuit covers a dispute over delays to the delivery of 27 trains ordered in 2012 which have suffered from issues with the automatic doors onboard, with MEL saying it now expects the trains will not be delivered until 2026, though Alstom claims it is aiming to launch the vehicles this year.