Alstom will provide digital train control, traffic management solutions and electrification infrastructure for the project. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom has received two contracts for signalling and electrification works on the first two sub-sections of the Cluj Napoca-Oradea line in Romania.

Asocierea RailWorks consortium, which includes Alstom and Romanian civil works company Arcada, signed the contracts with Romanian state rail infrastructure operator CFR SA.

Alstom will deliver modern digital train control, traffic management solutions and electrification infrastructure, while Arcada will be responsible for all the civil works.

Under the contracts, the modernisation of 66km of the double railway line between Cluj Napoca and Poieni (30 km for Cluj Napoca – Aghireș and 36 km for Aghireș-Poieni) will be carried out.

The works will involve electrification, infrastructure and superstructure modernisation, signalling and telecommunication systems besides civil works.

Alstom will directly monitor the ERTMS Level 2 deployment and implementation of the traffic control solution, in addition to the digital interlocking and passenger information systems and electrification works including power supply and overhead contact line.

The modernisation will allow passenger trains to operate at 160km/h and freight trains at 120 km/h.

As part of the electrification works, Alstom will provide two traction power stations and its OCS3 catenary solution for main lines, helping leverage its in-house capabilities at the manufacturing facility in Lecco of Italy.

Alstom Romania, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova managing director Gabriel Stanciu said: “These new contracts consolidate Alstom’s leading position on the Romanian railway market, for both digital train control and electrification.

“In the recent years, Bucharest has become a strategic centre for Alstom’s signalling expertise employing over 200 highly qualified engineers, whose expertise serves local projects, and international ones.”