Alstom wins $64m signalling delivery contract from Network Rail

Alstom will deliver new signalling, level crossings and other assets. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has secured a $64m (£49m) signalling delivery contract from UK-based Network Rail.

Under the contract, Alstom will provide new signalling, level crossings and other assets on the London Waterloo to Portsmouth line – the Portsmouth Direct route.

The areas between Farncombe in Surrey and Petersfield in Hampshire will be covered on the route.

This contract is part of Major Signalling Framework Agreement (MSFA) for the Southern Region, which was awarded to Alstom in 2020.

Alstom digital and integrated solutions managing director Jason Baldock said: ‘’By delivering our shared commitment to work collaboratively as “one team” with our supply chain and Network Rail Southern’s team, we are in a great place to deliver a more reliable railway for passengers on the key Farncombe to Petersfield route.”

The project, dubbed GRIP 5-8, will include signalling, track and level crossing enhancements between 2022 and 2024. It will be beneficial to passengers travelling on the line between Woking and Portsmouth.

Alstom will replace the life-expired equipment with its latest technology on the Farncombe to Petersfield project.

Alstom, along with its supply chain and in collaboration with Network Rail, will renew assets and install digital-ready technologies.

This project includes the replacement of nine level crossings, comprising the upgrading of five existing automatic half-barrier crossings to full barrier control.

The company will install three footpath crossings with stop lights and object controllers.

Alstom will install its MCS ‘Infinity’ remote signalling control and MAR-S automatic route setting technology to control the area’s signalling transferred from three local signal boxes to Network Rail’s Basingstoke Rail Operating Centre.

The contract also includes the replacement of track circuits with axle counters. It will also provide digital Smartlock interlockings to increase performance and capacity.

Last month, Alstom received a $176m (£130m) re-signalling contract from Network Rail for the Cambridge area.