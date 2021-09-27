Alstom’s Chinese JV receives contract for Shenzhen Airport APM system

The APM system, which is currently being tested, will commence operations in November this year. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom’s Chinese joint venture (JV), CRRC Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems Limited (PBTS), has secured a $32.77m (€28m) contract with Shenzhen Airport to offer Operation and Maintenance (O&M) service for the Automated People Mover (APM) system.

PBTS will provide the operation and maintenance services for Shenzhen Airport APM System for five years.

The scope of the contract covers preventive and corrective maintenance of vehicles, along with the core electromechanical equipment of the APM system.

Operating on a 3.2km APM line, the Innovia APM 300 system connects an airside satellite with Shenzhen Airport’s current Terminal 3.



In 2018, PBTS won a contract from China’s Shenzhen Airport to deliver an APM system.

Alstom Signalling JV Bombardier NUG Signalling Solutions (BNS) in China is responsible for offering signalling systems Cityflo 650 to Shenzhen Airport APM.

In addition, Alstom propulsion JV Bombardier NUG Propulsion System (BNP) in China has delivered the propulsion equipment for the APM 300 trains.

The driverless Innovia APM system has been developed to operate in airports and other dense urban areas.

Innovia APM cars run on a dedicated track, which can be underground, on ground level or elevated, providing services for commuters within cities, to and from airports, or between airport terminals.

The company has also provided APM systems to Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Airport, Shanghai Metro Line 8, and Guangzhou Zhujiajxincheng.

At present, Alstom is involved in the delivery of an Innovia APM 300 system to Hong Kong Airport.

The company has supplied more than 30 APM systems worldwide, with operations at 12 of the world’s busiest airports.

