Alstom reports sales of €15.47bn in FY 2021/22

Alstom headquarters in France. Credit: Entropiness/ commons.wikimedia.org.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has reported sales of €15.47bn for fiscal year (FY) 2021/22 that ended on 31 March 2022.

The figure represents an increase of 11% compared to the €13.97bn recorded in the previous fiscal proforma.

The company received €19.26bn worth of orders in the period between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022, up 33% from €14.49bn reported last year proforma.

Order backlog stood at €81.01bn, as of 31 March 2022.

Alstom’s adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased to €767m in FY 2021/22 from €645m in FY 2020/21.

However, the company reported an adjusted net loss of €173m in the fiscal year after recording a non-cash impairment charge of €441m related to its 20% stake in Russian rail company Transmashholding (TMH).

The company recorded a free cash flow of €469m during the second half of 2021/2022. For the full fiscal year, the group’s free cash flow stayed in the red at €992m.

Alstom chairman and CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge said: “Our fiscal year results are fully in line with our objectives, both in terms of financial and operational performance.

“Driven by a very positive market, the group recorded in 2021/2022 a strong order intake, reflecting its enlarged momentum, with significant wins in Europe but also in Latin America, in Taiwan and in Australia.

“During the second semester, project stabilisation was pursued as planned. Thanks to the commitment of our 74,000 employees, the integration of Bombardier Transportation is fully on track with increased customer satisfaction and synergies being delivered.”

Recently, Alstom secured a €2.5bn contract to deliver Coradia Stream High Capacity (HC) electric double-deck trains to Germany.