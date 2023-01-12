The new Metropolis trains will be manufactured at Alstom’s Santa Perpetua plant in Barcelona. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has received a contract for the delivery of Metropolis trains to the Santo Domingo Metro in the Dominican Republic.

Under the contract, Alstom will be responsible for the manufacture, supply and placement into service of ten new Metropolis trains with three cars each.

The contract also covers the supply of the onboard signalling system to extend the capacity of Line 1 of the Santo Domingo Metro.

The trains will be manufactured at Alstom’s Santa Perpetua plant in Barcelona, Spain.

Alstom’s new trains can operate in multiple units, coupled with each other or with the trains of the fleet earlier provided by Alstom and acquired by OPRET.

With a similar appearance, functionality, and features as the Metropolis trains currently operating in the Santo Domingo Metro, the new trains will be integrated with additional features and technological advances to optimise operations.

Designed and constructed to enhance mobility in the north-central-south corridor of the city, Line 1 of the Santo Domingo Metro will feature 16 stations along 14.5km of rail.

Alstom Dominican Republic managing director Iván Moncayo said: “When we deliver the units of this new contract, fully financed by the French Development Agency, AFD, OPRET will have a total of 64 Metropolis trains, all produced in Barcelona, operating on lines 1 and 2 of the Santo Domingo Metro, which will allow to expand the transport capacity with more modern trains, while guaranteeing a mass transport service that is safe, reliable and respectful with the environment.”

Last month, Alstom secured a €370m contract to supply a further 49 Coradia Stream high-capacity trains in Spain.