Alstom receives maintenance contract from Panama Metro

French multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has secured a new three-year maintenance contract from Panama Metro (MPSA).

Scope of the contract consists of the preventive and corrective maintenance of the rolling stock, signalling and power supply system of Panama Metro’s Line 2.

The 21 km viaduct line can transport 16,000 passengers per hour in each direction, as well as over 40,000 passengers per hour in one direction with a horizon-year capacity.

Alstom already offered maintenance services for the line, which is under operation since April 2019.

As part of the new contract, Alstom already commenced work on Panama Metro’s Line 2.

The company intends to use Panamanian technicians and specialists to conduct work on the project.

Alstom Panama general director Iván Moncayo said: “With this new maintenance contract, Alstom reinforces its presence and commitment to Panama by providing quality services that contribute to the improvement of the country’s rail infrastructure and logistics.

“At Alstom we are proud and grateful to Panama Metro for having selected us to provide maintenance services for Line 2, a service that we will provide based on our technological leadership and world-class experience, which allow us to guarantee a reliable and safe operation for the comfort and convenience of Metro users.”

This year in September, the SAT consortium, including Alstom, Thales, and Sofratesa, received a signalling contract for the expansion of Panama Metro Line 1.