View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
November 24, 2022

Alstom receives maintenance contract from Panama Metro

The firm will be responsible for the preventive and corrective maintenance of the rolling stock.

Panama Metro
The 21km viaduct line can transport 16,000 passengers per hour in each direction. Credit: Alstom.

French multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has secured a new three-year maintenance contract from Panama Metro (MPSA).

Scope of the contract consists of the preventive and corrective maintenance of the rolling stock, signalling and power supply system of Panama Metro’s Line 2.

The 21 km viaduct line can transport 16,000 passengers per hour in each direction, as well as over 40,000 passengers per hour in one direction with a horizon-year capacity.

Alstom already offered maintenance services for the line, which is under operation since April 2019.

As part of the new contract, Alstom already commenced work on Panama Metro’s Line 2.

The company intends to use Panamanian technicians and specialists to conduct work on the project.

Alstom Panama general director Iván Moncayo said: “With this new maintenance contract, Alstom reinforces its presence and commitment to Panama by providing quality services that contribute to the improvement of the country’s rail infrastructure and logistics.

“At Alstom we are proud and grateful to Panama Metro for having selected us to provide maintenance services for Line 2, a service that we will provide based on our technological leadership and world-class experience, which allow us to guarantee a reliable and safe operation for the comfort and convenience of Metro users.”  

This year in September, the SAT consortium, including Alstom, Thales, and Sofratesa, received a signalling contract for the expansion of Panama Metro Line 1.

Related Companies
CETEST

Railway Accredited Testing and Analysis Centre

Visit Profile
DC Airco

AC and DC-Powered Air-Conditioning Units for Rolling Stock

Visit Profile
Carroll Technologies

Railway Safety, Communication, and Electric Equipment

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology