Alstom has introduced a new version of Mastria, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to offer enhanced passenger flow management tools to operators and transport authorities.

This solution helps operators to easily adapt different social distancing and public gathering requirements that are enforced due to the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to big data and machine learning, Mastria offers higher visibility to operators regarding passenger distribution and flow, along with higher predictive capabilities.

This leads to the ability to predict and control passenger density and operations, as well as to adapt train frequency, capacity and the necessary number of trains.

It also helps in predicting passenger flows into stations.



When the supply of trains is matched with the demand, it is said to optimise the operating conditions such as costs and is also useful to manage the changing demand peaks.

Mastria’s new implementation collects information related to passenger demand from train weight sensors and ticketing machines.

It also collates data from traffic signalling, management systems, surveillance cameras and mobile networks and then provides a real-time depiction of passenger flows.

Mastria the processes the data and provides the information and recommendations that are needed to ensure specified levels of occupation.

Alstom Digital Mobility Innovation and Smart Mobility VP Stephane Feray-Beaumont said: “To predict is to prevent. The ability of this tool to analyse millions of pieces of data in real-time makes it an indispensable ally for operators at all times, but especially in the current context.

“Simply put, it matches the transport offer to demand, no matter the conditions. All experts agree that public transportation, and particularly rail, will continue to be the backbone of urban mobility. Artificial intelligence will be our best travel partner in this new era of mobility.”

Alstom installed Mastria for Panama Metro at the end of last year to analyse traveller flows and provide a solution to prevent saturation during unpredictable times.

During the pandemic, the technology is used to ensure that the trains only carry 40% of its total capacity.