Alstom and KUKE sign agreement to speed up project executions in Poland

Alstom Group has entered a €1bn strategic cooperation agreement with Polish export credit agency KUKE to accelerate export projects in Poland.

The move is expected to help Alstom conduct contract executions and secure funding for buyers for international market tenders.

By providing the €1bn limit, the agreement will boost Polish industrial stakeholders’ strategic contributions as part of the Alstom framework export contracts insured by KUKE.

Alstom CEO and Poland, Ukraine and Baltic States managing director Sławomir Cyza said: “Poland is a key market for Alstom, it plays an important role in our global development strategy and is an ideal place for us to expand. Modern metro trains and components produced by Alstom in Poland are used all over the world and the value of exports from Polish branches is growing every year.

“Thanks to our partnerships with KUKE, Alstom’s development and investments in the country are likely to increase rapidly.”

Alstom is involved in the construction of high-speed railways and zero-emission transport systems across the globe, with the development of modern metro trains such as the ICNG for the Netherlands being one of such project.

The rolling stock manufacturer is also focusing on using KUKE’s support in various project across the globe.

Alstom, which also offers signalling solutions for the Polish railway market, is planning to recruit a further 400 experts in Poland.

Separately, Alstom cancelled an order for the supply of coaches to the Mumbai Metro-4 in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

Alstom has acquired Bombardier Transportation, which secured the contract from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to supply 234 coaches or 39 trains for the Metro-4 and Metro-4A project.

The Times of India quoted a senior MMRDA official as saying: “Alstom does not want to be part of this project any more. They conveyed to us orally in January that there are no fixed timelines for this corridor and depot land is not yet in the possession of the MMRDA hence, it would be difficult to execute the orders.”

In December 2019, Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP have awarded a €530m contract for the delivery of 44 metro trains to a consortium of Alstom and Bombardier.