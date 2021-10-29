Alstom wins contract to support Ile-de-France metro project

The latest Ile-de-France metro contract is valued at $155.26m (€133m). Credit: Alstom.

Société du Grand Paris has contracted Alstom to supply, equip and commission the track, third power rail, and the linear equipment for the eastern segment, along with the viaduct of Line 18 of the upcoming Ile-de-France metro.

The deal is valued at $155.26m (€133m).

Line 18, an automatic metro track, will pass through the Saclay plateau, its education and research centres, connecting Versailles to Orly airport in 30 minutes.

Services between Massy-Palaiseau and the CEA/Saint-Aubin station are expected to commence in 2026, while the segment between Orly airport and Massy-Palaiseau is slated for 2027.

The scope of the contract covers the construction of 46km of single-track metro track, which will feature seven stations between Orly airport and the CEA/Saint-Aubin station.



Alstom will also monitor all studies, delivery, works and tests for the line, the third rail, the linear equipment for the eastern portion, as well as the viaduct of Line 18.

Furthermore, 50km of cable trays and 35km of pedestrian walkways will be added under the project.

Alstom France president Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud said: “After metro lines 15, 16 and 17, the Société du Grand Paris renews its confidence in Alstom’s expertise and experience in the field of tracklaying. Alstom thus becomes a major player in the construction of Line 18 of the future Paris metro, with this order and the one for the rolling stock and the automatic control system obtained earlier.”

This project will involve nearly 250 employees from Alstom’s Infrastructure France teams, both on the Line 18 worksite and at the Alstom site in Saint-Ouen.

Recently, Ile-de-France Mobilités and RATP selected Alstom to supply 37 Citadis X05 tramways for the T1-Line in the Ile-de-France region.