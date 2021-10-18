Alstom secures $150.76m tram order for French line

These eco-designed trains will be equipped with six double doors of 1.3m per side. Credit: © Alstom/Aldino Pavone.

Ile-de-France Mobilités and RATP have selected Alstom to deliver 37 Citadis X05 tramways for the T1-Line in the Ile-de-France region.

This $150.76m (€130m) order has been placed to replace the current trams.

An optional tranche of 83 tramways has also been planned to meet requirements in connection with the extension of the line.

The new trams, with a length of 33m and a width of 2.4m, will be able to carry 15% more commuters than the current trams.

Equipped with six double doors of 1.3m per side, they will be 100% accessible to all commuters.



These new trams will enhance accessibility for people with reduced mobility with a new swivelling bogie profile present under the cabin to reduce the space between the platforms and doors.

The air-conditioned trains will feature passenger information system with 18 screens, along with interior and exterior lighting and audio information.

They will also offer 40 USB sockets, as well as a video-protection system for security purpose.

Due to a decrease in mass, 100% LED lighting, a new motorisation, and efficient management of climatic comfort, these trams are expected to lower energy consumption by at least 30% compared to existing trains.

The Citadis X05 trams are also expected to bring maintenance benefits to the operator.

Alstom France president Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud said: “These new Citadis X05 trams will contribute to the beautification of the cities they will serve. They will also provide a greater level of comfort and services for passengers. We would like to thank Ile-de-France Mobilités and RATP for their renewed confidence in our latest generation tramway solutions.”

Line 1 of the Ile-de-France Tramway or T1 commenced operations in 1992.

It currently connects the Quatre-Routes crossroads in Asnières-sur-Seine with the Noisy-le-Sec station.

Société du Grand Paris, in agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités, earlier awarded Alstom a $265.98m (€230m) contract to provide the rolling stock for Line 18 of the Grand Paris Express network in France.