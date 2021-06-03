Alstom secures $335.5m Flexity streetcar contract in Canada

Alstom has signed a contract exceeding $335.54m (€275m) to supply 60 Flexity light rail vehicles (LRVs) to the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) in Canada.

With an all-wheel drive, the Flexity LRVs are uni-directional, five-module vehicles.

Built on light rail technology, the streetcars have been reconfigured according to TTC specifications and the unique needs of Toronto’s streetcar system.

Alstom Americas president Jérôme Wallut said: “Over the years, our innovative, reliable, Made-in-Canada rail products have established themselves as a signature element of Toronto’s iconic cityscape and contribute daily to the sustainable economic and social development of our Canadian cities.”

This project will receive support from Alstom sites in St-Bruno and La Pocatière, Quebec.



The St-Bruno site will offer project management while certain component sub-assembly will be provided by the La Pocatière site.

TTC has so far received nearly 204 streetcars from the company.

The recent order is expected to sustain jobs and expertise at Alstom’s site at Thunder Bay, Ontario.

This site was responsible for assembling streetcars supplied earlier to the TTC.

Furthermore, the company has delivered 480 Toronto Rocket subway cars to the TTC.

Alstom is currently supplying a communications-based train control (CBTC) railway signalling solution for the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension (TYSSE) and Line 1 Yonge–University.

The company has provided more than 5,000 Flexity LRVs worldwide.

In a statement, Alstom said: “They are renowned for their ability to run smoothly in addition to their spacious interiors, wide doors, air conditioning, enhanced features for people with limited mobility and improved passenger information, all to ensure a more comfortable journey and passenger experience.”

Last month, German transport company Hessische Landesbahn (HLB) placed an order with Alstom for the delivery of 32 Coradia Continental electric multiple units.

