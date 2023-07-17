The picturesque Fez is already home to Alstom’s Moroccan manufacturing base. Credit: Shutterstock.

Rolling stock and rail manufacturer Alstom announced its second plant on its Morocco site, aiming for full operation by 2025.

The new division will produce driver cabs for regional and metro trains.

The French corporation is further extending its existing site in Fez, which currently employs at least 850 people and produces wiring and Mitrac transformers.

Alstom said the new production line would employ 200 people by 2025 and is part of a wider investment that hopes to create at least 1,200 jobs in Morocco by the same date.

Alstom Morocco managing director Mehdi Sahel said: “We are extremely proud to be building a new industrial site. This is a prime example of our strategy to design and develop a local ecosystem. I would like to thank all the teams for the remarkable job they have done over the last few months to make these projects a reality.”

Alstom Morocco has invested 320m dirhams ($32m) operationally since 2019, which the company said led to 25 international projects, including the installation of signalling and the delivery of 190 Citadis X02 trams to the cities of Rabat (66 trams) and Casablanca (124 trams) and the delivery of 12 Avelia Euroduplex trains for the high-speed rail link between Tangier and Casablanca.

Alstom MENAT managing director Mama Sougoufara said: “Thanks to the transfer of unique technology from our international sites, we will be able to create a Moroccan rail centre with world-class expertise. We are an established local player and we have confidence in the future of Morocco.”