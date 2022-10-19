Alstom secures €300m contract from UK’s Govia Thameslink Railway

The technical support and spares supply agreement will be effective from October 2022 for five years and five months. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has received a €300m (£256m) services contract from Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) in the UK.

To align with the duration of GTR’s National Rail Contract, the technical support and spares supply agreement (TSSSA) will be effective from October 2022 for five years and five months.

The scope of the contract includes continuing support for Derby-built Class 377 and Class 387 Electrostar fleets in operation on Southern, Gatwick Express, and Great Northern services into London’s Victoria and King’s Cross stations.

Alstom and GTR teams situated across GTR’s four major depots in Battersea, Brighton, Hornsey and Selhurst, as well as Alstom’s unique material supply facility in Brighton, will work together to serve a total fleet of 1,210 cars.

Alstom UK mainline services director Peter Broadley said: “We are very pleased to have secured this very large and important services contract with our long-term customer GTR.

“This is a recognition of the outstanding work done by our services teams across the country, and particularly those at our Brighton facility and the teams based at Hornsey and Selhurst depots.”

Furthermore, Alstom obtained a contract from SNCB to design, deliver and maintain the latest-generation European Train Control System (ETCS) level two signalling system (Baseline 3) for 120 HLE18 locomotives.

These locomotives are currently in commercial service in Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Germany.

Supplemented by national functionalities, the ETCS system will enable the trains to circulate in Belgium (TBL1+) in France (KVB).

Alstom Group’s signalling facility in Charleroi will handle the engineering of the various signalling systems and delivery of the onboard equipment.

It will also offer maintenance for ten years, including spare parts and repairs. Effective from this month, the project will run for three years.