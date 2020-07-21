Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

A consortium comprising Alstom, Indra and Constructora San Jose has won a €53m contract from Spanish railway infrastructure manager ADIF for the supply and installation of safety and security systems for 12 tunnels in the Pajares Bypass high-speed connection.

Alstom and Indra each hold a 35% stake in the consortium while the remaining 30% is held by Constructora San Jose.

The 49km-long Pajares Bypass connects the municipalities of La Robla (León) and Pola de Lena (Asturias).

It is part of the future León – Asturias High-Speed Line (LAV). The project includes a 25km-long bi-directional tunnel, which is the second-longest tunnel in the country.

Under the contract, the consortium will deliver the safety and security systems for the tunnels, which include ventilation, fire doors, emergency radio and gas detection.



It will also offer the power supply for the entire system and connect it into the customer’s SCADA remote-control platform.

Alstom and Indra have previously worked on similar projects on the Spanish rail network.

The two companies have installed systems in 32 tunnels on the Ourense-Santiago line and four tunnels on the Madrid-Valladolid high-speed line.

In 2014, Adif awarded a €36m contract to a consortium of Alstom and Indra for the delivery of safety and security systems for 12 tunnels of the new Madrid-Asturias high-speed rail line.

Constructora San Jose has also been a part of many sections of the main high-speed lines in Spain.