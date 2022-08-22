Alstom wins contract for Avelia Horizon high-speed trains in France

Exterior view of the Avelia Horizon very high-speed train. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has received a new contract worth around €590m from SNCF Voyageurs for the delivery of an additional 15 Avelia Horizon high-speed trains.

Under the contract, Alstom will supply the new generation four-voltage high-speed trains that are designed to meet the needs of European traffic.

Alstom noted that the order is the second optional tranche from the Avelia Horizon innovation partnership framework agreement for the trains.

Avelia Horizon includes two short-length and compact-power cars, as well as articulated double-deck coaches.

The design of the train helps to accommodate up to 740 passengers, a 20% increase in passenger capacity, stated Alstom.

Featuring an aerodynamic design, the new trains will include a remote diagnostic system that facilitates predictive maintenance.

The new generation of high-speed trains are also expected to consume 20% less energy compared with other high-speed trains.

Alstom France president Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud said: “This order once again seals the success of very high-speed trains and of the Avelia Horizon platform.

“This solution meets the technological, economic, and competitive challenges of SNCF, in an environment of strong passenger demand for low-carbon mobility solutions.”

Last month, Alstom secured clearance from the PKP PLK for the deployment of ELS-96 wheel detector system on key railway routes in Poland.

The system, which is compatible with the rolling stock and rail types used in Poland, is aligned with the technical specifications for interoperability (TSI) and EU standards.