July 26, 2022

Alstom gets approval for ELS-96 deployment on Polish rail lines

The system is compatible with rolling stock and rail types used in the country.

Alstom
ELS-96 system helps to identify rail vehicle wheel passage on tracks. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has received clearance from the PKP PLK to deploy the ELS-96 wheel detector system on key railway routes in Poland.

Compatible with the rolling stock and rail types used in Poland, the system is in line with the technical specifications for interoperability (TSI) and EU standards.

Designed to identify rail vehicle wheel passage on tracks, ELS-96 is a crucial component of the axle counter system for train detection.

The system delivers information on how many wheels have passed over the area where the wheel detector head is fitted.

Using this information, the interfaced systems can determine whether track sections are occupied. It will help identify where the train is located on the railway infrastructure.

Mounted directly on the rail, the ELS-96 system is suitable for use in any environmental conditions due to its ability to withstand high and low temperatures, humidity, and vibrations. It can efficiently work under water.

The fully automatic adjustment process as well as remote diagnostic and software upgrade features enable maintenance work.

Alstom Poland vice-president Adam Juretko said: “Thanks to the use of this state-of-the-art solution, the volume of equipment that needs to be installed on the tracks reduces significantly.

“The weight and power consumption of the system is lower compared to the former version and it contributes to reduced deployment, operation and maintenance costs involved.”

Earlier this month, Alstom opened an innovation centre at its headquarters in St-Bruno-de-Montarville in Quebec, Canada.

The centre will develop sustainable railway mobility solutions.

