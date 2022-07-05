View all newsletters
July 5, 2022updated 06 Jul 2022 11:17am

Alstom sets up innovation centre for green rail mobility tech

The centre will develop future platforms for green hybrid, battery or hydrogen propulsion technologies.

Alstom
The new centre will provide solutions for the North American rail freight and passenger market. Credit: Pexels from Pixabay.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has established an innovation centre for green rail mobility solutions in Canada.

The new centre will be engaged in the development of future platforms for green hybrid, battery or hydrogen propulsion technologies with a main focus on the North American rail freight and passenger market.

Located at the firm’s headquarters in St-Bruno-de-Montarville, Quebec, the facility will be managed by Éric Rondeau.

Expected to generate around 80 jobs in the coming few years, the centre will feature modern virtual and augmented reality equipment to support the development of future green propulsion platforms.

Its engineers will work with major players in Quebec’s research and innovation sector in addition to industrial partners in the Quebec battery and hydrogen industry.

Mainly, the centre will work with the Hydrogen Research Institute (HRI) of the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR) on the preconditions related to the refuelling and operating ecosystem for hydrogen propulsion.

Furthermore, it will take part in McGill University’s Sustainable Growth Initiative, which aims to provide advanced solutions to boost the green transition in transport.

Alstom Americas president Michael Keroullé said: “Alstom offers the most comprehensive range of green solutions to support its customers’ environmental efforts. We will now expand our capacity with products specifically tailored to the geographic, climatic and regulatory realities of the North American market.

“Quebec’s assets and business environment, combined with our design and engineering expertise here in St-Bruno, provide us with a unique environment to innovate and grow.”

This year in May, Alstom won a €2.5bn contract from Landesanstalt Schienenfahrzeuge Baden-Württemberg (SFBW) for the supply of Coradia Stream High Capacity (HC) electric double-deck trains.

