October 11, 2022

Alstom completes infrastructure works on Athens Metro extension project

Alstom is engaged in the designing, supplying, and installing of traction power for the project.

Athens Metro
Alstom has installed Iconis urban mobility solution of supervisory control and data acquisition for power supply. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has concluded infrastructure works for six stations of the Haidari-Piraeus extension of Line 3 of the Athens metro network in Greece.

As a member of the Avax – Ghella – Alstom consortium, the company already delivered the first three stations for commercial service in July 2020.

Alstom is involved in the designing, supplying, and installation of traction power for the project, including the third rail, the medium voltage supply, and the distribution of low voltage.

The project also covered a software update to the 76 existing technical rooms on Lines 2 and 3.

Alstom also deployed its Iconis urban mobility solution of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) for power supply.

To cover the complete network of lines 2 & 3 of Attiko Metro, the company is also expanding the Automatic Train Supervision (ATS) system that is based on the Iconis platform.

Serving more than 130,000 passengers a day, Line 3 will link the Port of Piraeus with the centre of Athens and other key transport hubs including the airport and the central railway station.

Alstom Greece MD Stavros Vlachos said: “Alstom continues to provide modern mobility solutions for Greece, as we have done over the past 40 years.

“This Metro Line 3 extension is important as it offers passengers and tourists a seamless and faster transportation service travelling from Athens international airport to the Port of Piraeus.”

