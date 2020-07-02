Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Alstom has acquired Ibre, a specialist in the development, manufacture and supply of cast iron or steel brake discs.

The brake discs are designed for high-speed, intercity, regional and suburban trains, trams and metros.

This acquisition is said to be a step towards the implementation of its Alstom in Motion (AiM) strategic plan in France.

The two companies have a previous working relationship on SNCF projects.

This acquisition is expected to reinforce Alstom’s internal capabilities of railway braking systems, which are said to be important to the train’s overall dynamic performance.



The company has around 30 people at its Sens site in Bourgogne Franche Comté. It has reported a turnover of around €10m last year.

Ibre has an international presence and more than half of its sales are in France. Its other customers are from Austria, Australia, Belgium, Scandinavia, England, India and Germany.

Alstom France senior VP Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud said: “This acquisition represents very promising development potential for Ibre and its employees and is in line with Alstom’s strategy to extend its know-how.”

The transaction was completed on 30 June and the company Ibre is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alstom. It is renamed as Alstom Ibre.

In February, Bombardier and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to sell the former’s rail business to Alstom.

In May, Bombardier stated that the Covid-19 pandemic may not affect the divestment of its rail business to Alstom.