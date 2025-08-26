The Class 175 trains will be the first in the GWR fleet to utilise Alstom’s HealthHub digital solution. Credit: Great Western Railway/Alstom.

Alstom has entered an eight-year Technical Support and Spares Supply Agreement with Great Western Railway (GWR) for the reintroduction of 26 Class 175 trains to enhance rail services across South West England.

The agreement, valued at approximately £75m ($101.1m), will see Alstom providing ongoing maintenance support from GWR’s Laira depot in Plymouth.

The deal not only sustains more than 15 roles at the depot but also bolsters employment within Alstom’s extensive supply chain.

The Class 175 diesel multiple units, built by Alstom from 1999 to 2001 in Birmingham, are set to re-enter passenger service later this year after recommissioning and driver training.

Angel Trains owns the fleet, which will primarily serve key regional routes, including the Exeter St Davids to Penzance and Barnstaple to Okehampton routes.

Alstom commercial director Peter Broadley said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Great Western Railway and Angel Trains to bring the Class 175 fleet back into service. With our extensive expertise as the original manufacturer and long-standing maintainer of these trains, we are well placed to ensure their smooth reintroduction and continued reliability.”

Previously operated by Transport for Wales until 2024, GWR took over the lease for the Class 175 fleet in March.

These trains, configurable in four, five, and six-car formations, will replace some of GWR’s oldest diesel trains, enhancing reliability, efficiency, and passenger comfort.

This move aligns with GWR’s strategy to rejuvenate regional and suburban services while paving the way for decarbonisation.

The Class 175 trains will also be the first in the GWR fleet to utilise Alstom’s HealthHub digital solution, which employs condition-based and predictive maintenance.

This innovative system processes data on over 200 parameters every 30 seconds, from train speed to carriage temperature, facilitating real-time monitoring and proactive incident prevention.

Angel Trains chief operating officer David Jordan said: “We’re pleased to support Great Western Railway as they work to further improve the passenger experience.

“In partnership with GWR and Alstom, the reintroduction of the Class 175 fleet will provide additional capacity and improved reliability that will benefit customers across the network.”

