Rail manufacturer Alstom will supply 20 more trains to the Stockholm metro system in Sweden, after expanding its existing deal with the city’s public transport agency SL.
The new contract brings the total number of Movia C30 trains supplied by Alstom to the network to 116. They will replace older CX wagons on the red line of the network, which were fully phased out of the system in February 2023.
Maria Signal Martebo, managing director of Alstom, said: “It has been a privilege to supply Stockholm with advanced Movia C30 metro trains. Even more gratifying is witnessing the expanded fleet.
“We take pride in delivering these exceptional trains with an excellent collaboration with SL. The positive reception of the design among the people in Stockholm is truly rewarding.”
First signed in 2013 and with the first train entering service in 2019, the C30 contract with Alstom was part of a modernisation project for the network as it sought to increase capacity to cater for more than one million passengers per day.
With 96 trains ordered as part of the original contract, the latest agreement is the first time SL has used any of the 80 options included in the 2013 deal.
The modernisation work has also included the refurbishment of the network’s C20 cars, a project that Alstom recently completed after the final of the 270-strong fleet rolled out of its facility.
The order also comes shortly after it was announced that a joint venture between the Go-Ahead Group and ComfortDelGro would take over operations of the Stockholm Metro in May 2025 on an 11-year contract. The parties will take over from MTR, which has run the network through its MTR Stockholm subsidiary since 2009.