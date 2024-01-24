The Go-Ahead Group and ComfortDelGro will operate and maintain the Stockholm Metro network in Sweden after signing an 11-year contract as joint venture Connecting Stockholm.
Starting in May 2025, the contract will see Connecting Stockholm, which is 55% owned by Go-Ahead and 45% owned by ComfortDelGro, operate services across the three lines that form the 106km long metro.
Patrick Verwer, Rail CEO for Go-Ahead, said: “Together with ComfortDelGro, we look forward to working in partnership with them to deliver our plans over the next 11 years.
“Go-Ahead is a successful British company with huge experience in operating busy, complex urban transport networks. This is an exciting contract, and it underlines our ambition to expand in rail operation.”
In addition to operating the metro services, Connecting Stockholm will also be responsible for fleet and station maintenance, customer service, and the network’s six depot facilities.
The 11-year contract will see the British and Singaporean joint venture oversee some major changes to the network, with extensions to the blue and green lines planned during the period.
Connecting Stockholm CEO Matt Kinane said: “We are really looking forward to starting and developing our business here in Stockholm and, above all, meeting all the dedicated and competent employees who currently work in the metro and welcoming them to Connecting Stockholm in the near future.”
The venture marks the first foray into Sweden’s rail industry for both Go-Ahead and ComfortDelGro, though the former already operates rail services in Norway and owns Swedish bus operator Flexbuss.
Meanwhile, ComfortDelGro has achieved success running Singapore’s Downton and North East metro lines through SBS Transit and also took over operations of Auckland, New Zealand’s commuter rail services through the joint venture Auckland One Rail in 2022.