The locomotives will be used on the North-South corridor in Europe. Credit: Siemens Mobility / Alpha Trains.

Rolling stock leasing company Alpha Trains is expanding its fleet with an order for up to 70 Vectron locomotives with Siemens Mobility, including the first Multi-System (MS) models to be used in France.

The framework agreement will cover multiple variants of the model, including MS, AC and Dual Mode locomotives, and will begin with an initial order for 35 vehicles to be delivered from the end of 2026.

Vincent Pouyet, managing director of the locomotives division for Alpha Trains, said the order would allow the company to strengthen its market position in France and around Europe.

He said: “With this latest order, we can ensure that our customers have the highest possible operational flexibility on all their routes with a proven and highly available platform.”

The new fleet will be manufactured at Siemens’ factory in Munich-Allach, Germany, and will have a maximum power of up to 6.4MW, with a top speed of 200km/h.

Alpha Trains said the vehicles will be capable of operating on the North-South corridor through Europe that travels across Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, France, Luxembourg and The Netherlands.

The latest contract with Siemens also included an expansion of a 2023 maintenance deal, which will now cover maintenance of the new Vectron fleet in Belgium and France.

Siemens Mobility rolling stock CEO Albrecht Neumann said: “We are especially proud to deliver the first multi-system locomotives for France, which demonstrate their capabilities in terms of power, speed and cross-border operations.

“This milestone achievement will not only enhance Alpha Trains′ existing fleet but also play a significant role in advancing sustainable transportation throughout Europe.”

The Vectron model has been hugely successful for Siemens since it was introduced in 2010, with more than 1,000 of the locomotives sold by the manufacturer, including a recent order for 20 vehicles from SBB Cargo International and Südleasing.