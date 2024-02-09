Alpha and Stadler continue their long-standing relationship with the agreement. Credit: Alpha Trains

European rolling stock leasing company Alpha Trains has signed a minimum ten-year full service maintenance agreement with Stadler covering all of its recently ordered EURO9000 locomotives.

The contract covers preventive, corrective and heavy maintenance of the vehicles for a minimum of ten years from the delivery of the 12 locomotives, ordered by the company from Stadler in October 2023.

Guus de Boer, commercial director for Alpha Trains Locomotives, said: “Stadler’s extensive service network, excellent maintenance track record and shared values have led us to this agreement, which will enable Alpha Trains to provide best of class customer service for the latest purchased Stadler EURO9000 locomotives.”

Alpha’s set of ‘next generation’ six-axle hybrid multi-system locomotives is expected to be delivered between 2025 and 2026, the original €15m ($15.9m) order was financed by the German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport as part of its rail funding guidelines.

The contract continues a long-standing relationship between Alpha and Stadler, which has seen the purchase of more than 120 locomotives and 160 passenger trains, and will include cover for the new locomotives across Germany and its neighbouring countries.

Stadler’s EURO9000 trains are designed to allow for the installation of three different on-board propulsion systems, electric, diesel and battery, with Alpha opting for an electric and diesel system.