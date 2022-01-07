Alpenglow and CC&L Infrastructure take over Orange Rail

In summer last year, LJA concluded the initial construction phase of Orange Rail. Credit: CNW Group/Alpenglow Rail.

Denver-based Alpenglow Rail and Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure (CC&L Infrastructure) have jointly bought Orange Rail from Houston-based LJA Investments, with the intention to extend their rail business in North America.

Orange Rail will now join USA Rail Terminals, which is one of Alpenglow’s Gulf Coast portfolio firms.

USA Rail Terminals’ rail terminals are in Port Arthur, Texas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

This purchase is being executed under the ongoing expansion of CC&L Infrastructure and Alpenglow’s alliance.

Related

The tie-up dates back to 2019, when the duo teamed up for the development and management of a “diversified” portfolio of rail businesses in North America.

Alpenglow CEO Rich Montgomery said: “Uniquely positioned to serve core Gulf Coast petrochemical and industrial centres, our new terminal in Orange is truly one of the most versatile rail terminals in the region.

“In the near future, it will be able to handle unit trains, store more than 1,200 railcars, provide truck to rail or rail to truck transloading services, and offer railcar cleaning and repair to our customers. LJA did an excellent job designing and building this facility.”

Situated in the city of Orange in US’ Texas, Orange Rail is a recently built rail terminal that provides class 1 railroad access to Union Pacific and BNSF Railway Company (BNSF) railroads.

It features a loop track that can manage 120 car unit trains as well as around 600 railcar storage spots.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Railway Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

In summer last year, LJA concluded the initial construction phase of Orange Rail.

Currently, the facility has different blue-chip rail customers.

Orange Rail is spread across 130a of land, in a growing hub for petrochemical manufacturing.

Furthermore, Alpenglow and CC&L Infrastructure own and run VIP Rail, a rail business that includes two railcar storage, switching, transloading, and railcar cleaning terminals in Sarnia, Ontario.

VIP Rail receives services from the Canadian National and CSX railroads.

In January last year, BNSF and Wabtec began the trial of battery-electric locomotives in revenue service between Stockton and Barstow, California, US.