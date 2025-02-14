The first Dragon-2 locomotive is presently exhibited at the Newag facility in Nowy Sącz, Poland. Credit: Akiem.

Akiem, a locomotive and passenger train leasing company, has commenced the roll out of its Dragon-2 locomotives to enhance rail services in Central Europe.

The company is delivering the locomotives under a contract finalised in November 2023 with Newag, a Polish rolling stock manufacturer,

The collaboration is set to bring 30 of the latest six-axle electric Dragon-2 locomotives to the region, with a mix of multi-system and DC versions, including the last-mile thermal module.

Furthermore, the agreement includes an option for an additional 50 locomotives. The first Dragon-2 locomotive is currently on display at the Newag plant in Nowy Sącz, Poland.

Newag vice president Jozef Michalik said: “The strategic partnership with Akiem marks a decisive step in our development. The Dragon-2, renowned for its reliability and energy efficiency, is the ideal solution to meet the growing needs of the railway market.

“Its versatility, including the multi-system capabilities and last-mile module, ensures seamless operations across various rail networks, offering operators greater flexibility and efficiency.”

The partnership marks a step in promoting European rail transport and supporting the modal shift towards more sustainable means of freight and passenger movement.

Akiem Central Europe region director Anna Puchalowicz said: “Considering climate challenges and the development of the rail market in Central Europe, our partnership with Newag is part of a dynamic of quality and performance.

“By providing a fleet of modern and reliable locomotives, we offer our customers in this region a response to their ever-increasing expectations, while contributing to the ecological transition of transport.”

Akiem has a fleet of 750 locomotives and 16 passenger vehicles, providing comprehensive services to rail operators, manufacturers, and local authorities across 22 European countries.

The company’s more than 400 staff members are located in various countries, including France, Germany, Poland, Sweden, Italy, Hungary, and the UK.