The first phase of the project includes the investment of €505m, featuring a 46km route. Credit: alvarobueno/ Shutterstock.

Spanish rail infrastructure administrator Adif is making progress in the Mediterranean Corridor construction with the inauguration of the new line between Xàtiva and Nudo de la Encina.

The first phase of the project will build a 46km route, using an investment of €505m ($539.8m).

The standard gauge line between Xàtiva and Nudo de la Encina includes work completed on the track superstructure, ballast layer, catenary, track devices, management systems traffic and signalling control.

The 46km section also features two tunnels, seven viaducts, two overpasses, three underpasses and transversal drainage works as the main structures.

According to a statement, the rail operator is “already working on a second phase, to which €245m will be allocated, to adapt the double-track route to high speed and connect the capitals of the region on standard gauge.”

The next phase is to modify the double track at high speed, resulting in an interoperable system capable of handling high-speed circulations.

This segment will also have high-speed signalling, security, telecommunications and centralised traffic management systems, such as the ERTMS Level 2 train protection system.

According to Adif, the Mediterranean Corridor is a “strategic” initiative that will eventually become the primary route for Spain’s ties to Europe.

Since June 2018, more than €2bn has been invested in the Corridor, with this plan forming one of the 50 contracts now being carried out and projects in the award process surpassing €1bn.