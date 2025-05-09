This order will facilitate the implementation of advanced networking technology along railway tracks to enhance digital rail operations. Credit: ssguy/Shutterstock.

US-based Actelis Networks has obtained a new order to modernise and digitise the railway infrastructure in Northern Ireland.

This order, facilitated through the Kenton Group, a partner of Actelis, will enable the company to implement an advanced networking technology along railway tracks to support digital rail operations.

The deployment is intended to provide secure connectivity essential for various Internet of Things (IoT) applications, including automated signalling systems, real-time asset monitoring, advanced security surveillance, and intelligent train control.

The upgrade project will be carried out using existing infrastructure to reduce both deployment costs and time.

Actelis chairman and CEO Tuvia Barlev said: “We’re pleased to continue expanding our footprint in the rail transportation sector in the UK and Ireland.

“Our unique hybrid-fibre networking solutions provide rail operators with the ability to quickly digitise and secure their railway infrastructure across challenging trackside environments, enabling automation, enhancing operational intelligence, and significantly improving both safety systems and passenger services.”

As railway networks evolve, there is an increasing need for a robust digital framework to accommodate complex automated control systems, predictive maintenance tools, and enhanced security measures, according to Actelis.

Actelis stated that its solutions are tailored to address these needs, offering cyber-hardened connectivity that ensures reliable performance under extreme conditions while facilitating real-time data transmission for operational technology (OT) networks and security systems.

This latest order follows recent projects with railway and transportation authorities across North America, Europe, and Asia.

In 2023, the Government of Ireland finalised plans to move forward with the DART+ South West rail project.

This project aims to extend DART services from Dublin city centre to Hazelhatch and Celbridge stations in Co. Kildare.

