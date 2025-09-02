The project involves a 9.2km expansion of the light rail line, with seven new stations. Credit: ACCIONA.

A consortium led by Acciona has secured a contract from Metrolinx for the design and construction of the westward extension of Line 5 Eglinton in Ontario, Canada.

This project involves a 9.2km expansion of the light rail line with seven new stations. Four of these stations will be located underground.

The extension will connect the Mount Dennis Station to Renforth Drive.

The construction will be carried out by the Trillium Rail Partners consortium, which comprises Acciona (40%), Amico (30%), and Alberici (30%), with design services by WSP.

In addition, the consortium will be responsible for integrating the railway’s operating and control systems, as well as the signalling, communications, and data networks.

The extension of Line 5 Eglinton is expected to enhance the current light rail system, aiming to decrease journey times and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Ontario transportation authorities expect the extension to cut up to 5,800t of emissions.

When combined with the existing Line 5 Eglinton, it is anticipated to decrease annual vehicle trips by as much as 6.5 million.

In the previous year, Acciona, alongside a local partner, was chosen to design and construct a 3km section of the Ontario Line North transit line elevated guideway, which will feature five stations in Toronto.

In April, Acciona, as part of the ActivUs Alliance, secured the contract for the design and pre-construction phase of the Logan and Gold Coast Faster Rail project in Queensland, Australia.

This initiative aims to improve train services between Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

